Blaze Alexander Injury: X-rays show fracture has healed

X-rays taken Tuesday showed that Alexander's fractured left hand is fully healed, and he is aiming to rejoin the Orioles' active roster for their series against the Athletics that runs Aug. 28-30, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Alexander will require a rehab assignment first, and that's expected to begin soon. The utility player has been shelved since just before the All-Star break with his hand injury but will be back before the end of this month, if all goes well.