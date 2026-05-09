Blaze Alexander News: Available off bench
Alexander (calf) said he will be available off the bench during Saturday's game against the Athletics, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.
Alexander was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game due to calf soreness, but he seems to be feeling better after receiving treatment and a day of rest. The 26-year-old utility man has slashed .232/.284/.280 with three RBI, eight runs scored and three steals through 89 plate appearances this season.
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