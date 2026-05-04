Blaze Alexander headshot

Blaze Alexander News: Claiming fourth straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 1:11pm

Alexander will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Yankees.

Alexander will stick in the lineup for the fourth straight game at his fourth different position, after previously making starts at second base, center field and shortstop. The Orioles will likely continue to make room for Alexander in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but his opportunities to start against righties may be more sporadic while he maintains a weak .472 OPS over 80 plate appearances on the season.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
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