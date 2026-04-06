Blaze Alexander News: Drops out of starting nine Monday

Alexander is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Alexander had been included in the lineup for all three games of the Orioles' weekend series in Pittsburgh, making two starts at third base and one at second base while going 2-for-10 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Coby Mayo will cover third base and Jeremiah Jackson will man the keystone Monday, but those two players and Alexander will have to vie for one spot in the Orioles' everyday lineup once Jackson Holliday (hand) returns from the injured list, which could happen later this week.