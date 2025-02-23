Fantasy Baseball
Blaze Alexander headshot

Blaze Alexander News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 6:12am

Alexander started at second base and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Alexander made his Cactus League debut and is expected to play multiple infield positions in a quest to claim a utility role on the Opening Day roster. It's the same role Kevin Newman held last season, but he signed with the Angels in the offseason. The questions surrounding Alexander in first exposure to MLB in 2024 was his defense and the downturn at the plate after a strong April. His primary competition for a roster spot are Garrett Hampson and Ildemaro Vargas.

Blaze Alexander
Arizona Diamondbacks
