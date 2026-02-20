Blaze Alexander headshot

Blaze Alexander News: Poised to start at second base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Alexander is likely to be the Orioles' Opening Day second baseman in place of the injured Jackson Holliday (hand), Brendan Mortensen of MASNSports.com reports.

Holliday will begin the season on the injured list following hamate surgery, though his absence could be relatively brief. Jordan Westburg (elbow) had been under considering for a move from third base to second base, but he's now shelved himself for at least the first month of the season. Acquired from the Diamondbacks via trade earlier this month, Alexander slashed .230/.323/.383 with seven homers and four steals over 74 games in 2025.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Alexander See More
