Blaze Alexander News: Sitting after six straight starts

Alexander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Following a stretch of six consecutive starts at four different positions, Alexander will head to the bench. Despite going 7-for-19 at the dish to begin May, Alexander is still slashing just .222/.276/.247 on the season. Alexander's defensive versatility could allow him to continue seeing semi-regular playing time, but he's not doing much yet to warrant attention outside of AL-only leagues.