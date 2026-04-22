Blaze Alexander News: Sitting after three straight starts

Alexander is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Alexander had cracked the lineup in each of the last three games, making starts at third base, center field and right field while going 0-for-10 at the plate. The 27-year-old's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots has helped him see semi-regular starts for most of the season, but his poor offensive production has prevented him from solidifying a full-time role. Alexander is slashing just .185/.254/.204 with a 31.7 percent strikeout rate over 60 plate appearances on the campaign.