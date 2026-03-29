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Blaze Alexander News: Sitting in second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Alexander is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Alexander received the Opening Day start at second base, but he'll end up hitting the bench in favor of Jeremiah Jackson for a second straight game as the Orioles close out their home series with the Twins. Baltimore is likely to deploy Alexander and Jackson in a timeshare at the keystone until Jackson Holliday (hand) -- who began a minor-league rehab assignment Friday -- is ready to return from the injured list.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
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