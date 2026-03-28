Blaze Alexander News: Sitting Saturday
Alexander is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Twins on Saturday.
Alexander drew the start at second base Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Jeremiah Jackson starts at the keystone and bats ninth.
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