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Blaze Alexander News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Alexander is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Twins on Saturday.

Alexander drew the start at second base Thursday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Jeremiah Jackson starts at the keystone and bats ninth.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
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