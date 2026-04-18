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Blaze Alexander News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Alexander is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday.

Alexander will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game, with Coby Mayo starting at third base and batting eighth. Alexander is slashing .227/.292/.250 with three steals (in four attempts), one RBI, six runs scored and a 3:15 BB:K across 49 plate appearances this season.

Blaze Alexander
Baltimore Orioles
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