Blaze Alexander News: Three hits in Wednesday's win
Alexander went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.
Getting the nod at second base and batting ninth, Alexander consistently flipped the lineup over for Baltimore's bigger bats and produced his third multi-hit performance over eight starts in May. On the month, the 26-year-old utility player is batting .393 (11-for-28), but playing time around the infield will be harder to come by once Jackson Holliday (hand) is cleared to return from the IL.
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