Blaze Jordan News: Mashing for Memphis
Jordan is hitting .354 with four home runs, one steal and an 8:2 K:BB in 12 games for Triple-A Memphis.
Even in the worst of times, the righty-hitting Jordan has typically handled left-handed pitching, so it's encouraging to see that three of his four homers have come off same-handed pitchers and he has a .928 OPS against righties, providing some hope that he could eventually earn everyday at-bats. The 23-year-old Jordan continues to split time between first base and third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More