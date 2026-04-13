Blaze Jordan News: Mashing for Memphis

Jordan is hitting .354 with four home runs, one steal and an 8:2 K:BB in 12 games for Triple-A Memphis.

Even in the worst of times, the righty-hitting Jordan has typically handled left-handed pitching, so it's encouraging to see that three of his four homers have come off same-handed pitchers and he has a .928 OPS against righties, providing some hope that he could eventually earn everyday at-bats. The 23-year-old Jordan continues to split time between first base and third base.