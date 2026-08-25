Blaze Jordan headshot

Blaze Jordan News: Not in St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Jordan is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Jordan had made 10 consecutive starts, but he will exit the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. Ramon Urias will cover third base and will bat seventh for the Cardinals.

Blaze Jordan
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Week 19 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 19 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago