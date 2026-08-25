Blaze Jordan News: Not in St. Louis lineup
Jordan is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Jordan had made 10 consecutive starts, but he will exit the lineup for Tuesday's series opener. Ramon Urias will cover third base and will bat seventh for the Cardinals.
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