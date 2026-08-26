Blaze Jordan News: Sitting in second straight
Jordan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
The Cardinals will leave Jordan on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Bradish). Though Jordan should rank as the preferred option at third base versus lefties, the Cardinals could lean on a committee of players to cover the position when they play righties. Nolan Gorman will cover the hot corner Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 19 FAAB Results16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Blaze Jordan See More