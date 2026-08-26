Blaze Jordan headshot

Blaze Jordan News: Sitting in second straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Jordan is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

The Cardinals will leave Jordan on the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Bradish). Though Jordan should rank as the preferred option at third base versus lefties, the Cardinals could lean on a committee of players to cover the position when they play righties. Nolan Gorman will cover the hot corner Wednesday.

Blaze Jordan
St. Louis Cardinals
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