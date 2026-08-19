Bligh Madris News: Back with Cardinals
Madris signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Madris began the year with the Cardinals but was released in July to pursue an opportunity in Korea. After slashing .175/.278/.381 across 72 plate appearances while overseas, the 30-year-old will now reunite with St. Louis and figures to remain in Triple-A as organizational depth for the remainder of the year.
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