Bligh Madris headshot

Bligh Madris News: Back with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Madris signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Madris began the year with the Cardinals but was released in July to pursue an opportunity in Korea. After slashing .175/.278/.381 across 72 plate appearances while overseas, the 30-year-old will now reunite with St. Louis and figures to remain in Triple-A as organizational depth for the remainder of the year.

Bligh Madris
St. Louis Cardinals
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