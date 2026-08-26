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Bo Bichette Injury: Pulled with bruised foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Bichette was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers due to a left foot contusion.

Bichette fouled a ball off his foot during the third inning and was eventually replaced on defense in the fifth. The fact that the Mets are labeling his injury as a bruise suggests he avoided severe damage, though he could receive a day or two off as a precaution.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
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