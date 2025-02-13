Bo Bichette News: Back in action after finger surgery

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed Thursday that Bichette is a "full go" for spring training after making a full recovery from September surgery to address a fractured right middle finger, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette needed to have a pin inserted during surgery to stabilize his finger, but Schneider relayed that the pin was removed long ago, and the veteran shortstop feels normal heading into camp. The 2024 campaign was by far the worst of the 26-year-old's six-year MLB career, as his OPS plummeted all the way to .599 after he had delivered marks north of .800 in each of the prior five seasons. Bichette also continued his trend of halting his involvement in the running game; he was held to five stolen bases for the second season in a row after pilfering 25 bags in 2021 and 13 in 2022. Better health in 2025 could allow Bichette to bounce back to some degree after he also had two separate stints on the injured list last season due to calf strains, but fantasy managers shouldn't bank on him fully re-emerging as the five-category standout he was in 2021 and 2022.