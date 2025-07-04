Bo Bichette News: Back in lineup Friday

Bichette (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

The shortstop stepped on a ball during batting practice Monday and missed almost the entire four-game set against the Yankees, though Bichette appeared off the bench Thursday, going 0-for-1. Now that he's feeling well enough to return to the lineup, Bichette will look to put the finishing touches on a resurgent first half in which he's slashed .272/.311/.426 with 11 homers and four steals over 380 plate appearances.