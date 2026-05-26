Bo Bichette News: Bangs out three hits in loss
Bichette went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Reds.
The knocks were all singles, but they went to waste in a Mets lineup that was missing Juan Soto (illness), Francisco Lindor (calf) and other key run-producers. Bichette has a slow start to his tenure with the team, but over the last nine games he's slashing .308/.325/.564 with three homers and nine RBI while looking more like the player who routinely posted a batting average of .290 or better and an OPS north of .800 with the Blue Jays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 1214 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More