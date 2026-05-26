Bo Bichette News: Bangs out three hits in loss

Bichette went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Reds.

The knocks were all singles, but they went to waste in a Mets lineup that was missing Juan Soto (illness), Francisco Lindor (calf) and other key run-producers. Bichette has a slow start to his tenure with the team, but over the last nine games he's slashing .308/.325/.564 with three homers and nine RBI while looking more like the player who routinely posted a batting average of .290 or better and an OPS north of .800 with the Blue Jays.