Bo Bichette News: Bangs out three hits Sunday
Bichette went 3-for-3 with a walk and a triple in Sunday's win over the Nationals.
The former Blue Jay continues to surge as he's grown more comfortable in his new jersey. Bichette sat with a .583 OPS at the end of May; since then, he's produced an .808 mark, and he's found another gear in August with a .345/.410/.545 slash line, along with two homers, seven runs and nine RBI in 14 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Sunday (Aug. 16)Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More