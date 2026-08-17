Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Bangs out three hits Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Bichette went 3-for-3 with a walk and a triple in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The former Blue Jay continues to surge as he's grown more comfortable in his new jersey. Bichette sat with a .583 OPS at the end of May; since then, he's produced an .808 mark, and he's found another gear in August with a .345/.410/.545 slash line, along with two homers, seven runs and nine RBI in 14 contests.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
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