Bo Bichette News: Bangs out three hits Sunday

Bichette went 3-for-3 with a walk and a triple in Sunday's win over the Nationals.

The former Blue Jay continues to surge as he's grown more comfortable in his new jersey. Bichette sat with a .583 OPS at the end of May; since then, he's produced an .808 mark, and he's found another gear in August with a .345/.410/.545 slash line, along with two homers, seven runs and nine RBI in 14 contests.