Bo Bichette News: Belts first homer of season

Bichette went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians.

The shortstop drove the first pitch he saw from Gavin Williams over the left-field fence to lead off the bottom of the first inning. The home run was Bichette's first of the season, and his first in 11 months, with his previous long ball coming May 27, 2024. While his power has been slow to return, Bichette is otherwise enjoying something of a bounce-back campaign, slashing .284/.320/.376 through 33 games with three steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI.