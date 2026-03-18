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Bo Bichette News: Belts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Bichette went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and five RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

He took prospect Robby Snelling to school in the seventh inning, driving an 0-2 slider over the right-field fence when it caught too much of the plate. The homer was Bichette's first of the spring, and he appears to be rounding into form with Opening Day a little over a week away, batting .267 (8-for-30) on the spring with a 4:5 BB:K. His adjustment to third base also seems to be going well -- Bichette hasn't committed an error since his first Grapefruit League game Feb. 21, and he ably started a 5-4-3 double play March 12 against the Cardinals.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
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