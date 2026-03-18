Bo Bichette News: Belts first spring homer
Bichette went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and five RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
He took prospect Robby Snelling to school in the seventh inning, driving an 0-2 slider over the right-field fence when it caught too much of the plate. The homer was Bichette's first of the spring, and he appears to be rounding into form with Opening Day a little over a week away, batting .267 (8-for-30) on the spring with a 4:5 BB:K. His adjustment to third base also seems to be going well -- Bichette hasn't committed an error since his first Grapefruit League game Feb. 21, and he ably started a 5-4-3 double play March 12 against the Cardinals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3005 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30012 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Shortstop16 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club20 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More