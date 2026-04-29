Bo Bichette News: Bops leadoff homer Tuesday

Bichette went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, sacrifice fly, two RBI and one walk in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Nationals.

Bichette got the scoring started quickly for the Mets, taking Zack Littell deep on his first pitch of the game for a leadoff homer to the opposite field. It was just Bichette's second long ball of the season. He later walked in the third inning and drove home another run with a sac fly in the fourth. Like many of his teammates, Bichette has really struggled at the plate through the first month of the season, but he's now recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games and 10 of the last dozen. He's slashing .237/.276/.331 with two homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:27 BB:K across 127 trips to the plate.