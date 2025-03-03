Bo Bichette News: Clubs first spring homer

Bichette went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The shortstop crushed a Tanner Banks pitch down the left-field line in the third inning for his first long ball of the spring, Bichette appears laser-focused on putting his rough 2024 season behind him, going 5-for-16 (.313) with two doubles, plus Sunday's homer, through his first six Grapefruit League games.