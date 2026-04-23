Bo Bichette News: Comes through with big hit Thursday
Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI in a 10-8 victory versus Minnesota on Thursday.
All three of Bichette's RBI came in the eighth inning, when he laced a double to left field to clear the bases and snap a 7-7 tie. The infielder had two other hits in the game to finish with his first multi-hit effort since April 11. It's been a shaky start to Bichette's tenure in New York, but he was able to lift his season slash line to .238/.270/.314 with Thursday's big performance. He's produced one homer, five doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs through 25 games.
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