Bo Bichette News: Continues to heat up with homer

Bichette went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two walks in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Athletics.

It was a much-needed jolt for Bichette, who blasted his first homer of the year Saturday. The three RBI were also a season high, and the infielder is certainly beginning to find a groove at the dish following a 2-for-22 start to the season in March. In April, however, Bichette has hit safely in nine of his 10 games while batting .333 with three extra-base hits and six RBI.