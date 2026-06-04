Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Four hits in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Bichette went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

It was a much-needed performance from Bichette, who'd gone 0-for-13 over his previous four contests. He drove in two runs in the fourth inning with one of his four singles before adding a third RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Bichette is still slashing just .226/.280/.310 through 271 plate appearances this year with five homers, 31 RBI and 29 runs scored.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
9 days ago