Bo Bichette News: Four hits in win

Bichette went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

It was a much-needed performance from Bichette, who'd gone 0-for-13 over his previous four contests. He drove in two runs in the fourth inning with one of his four singles before adding a third RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Bichette is still slashing just .226/.280/.310 through 271 plate appearances this year with five homers, 31 RBI and 29 runs scored.