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Bo Bichette News: Goes long twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Bichette went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI during the Mets' 9-6 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday.

Bichette entered the series with just two home runs through 46 regular-season games. He went deep in Monday's extra-inning win and added two more home runs in Tuesday's high-scoring affair, both of which brought Carson Benge home. Bichette is slashing .224/.277.332 with one steal, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored over 213 plate appearancs.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
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