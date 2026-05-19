Bo Bichette News: Launches homer Monday
Bichette went 3-for-6 with a home run, two additional RBI, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's win over Washington.
Bichette launched a solo homer -- his third of the year and first since April 28 -- in the seventh inning off reliever Mitchell Parker, but he would contribute in other areas as well. Bichette has endured a tough season in 2026 and is hitting just .197 with a .532 OPS since the beginning of May. However, he's reached base safely in all but one of his last seven contests, so he might be showing early signs of a potential turnaround.
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