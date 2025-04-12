Bo Bichette News: Logs three hits Saturday

Bichette went 3-for-5 with an RBI single in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.

Bichette took the first pitch he saw to center field for a double, and two pitches later he came across home plate on a Vladimir Guerrero RBI double to give the Blue Jays the early lead. Saturday marked the fourth time this season that Bichette has logged at least three hits. He's begun the season slashing .317/.371/.397 with six runs scored, five doubles and nine RBI across 70 plate appearances.