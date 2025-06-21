Bo Bichette News: Picks up trio of hits
Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI during Friday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.
Bichette has reached base five games in a row and has a couple of three-hit games to his name over that time as well. The 27-year-old is 9-for-21 (.429 batting average) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI during his streak. His run-producing ability out of the leadoff spot has been valuable to the team; he has 43 RBI when hitting at the top of the order this year, second behind only Shohei Ohtani in MLB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now