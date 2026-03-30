Bo Bichette News: Struggling to begin Mets tenure
Bichette went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Pirates.
The 28-year-old infielder is already hearing boos from the fickle Citi Field faithful just three games into the year after going 1-for-14 with a 0:8 BB:K, with his lone RBI coming on a sacrifice fly. Bichette has also had a bumpy defensive adjustment to third base, committing one error and making a couple other errant throws to first. Bichette's track record -- he sported a career .294/.337/.469 slash line in seven seasons with the Blue Jays -- suggests there isn't much to worry about in the long run, but it could be a while before he gets comfortable in the New York pressure cooker.
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