Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Three knocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:25pm

Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Giants.

This was Bichette's first multi-hit effort as a Met. The infielder is batting just .194 over eight games, but he has an extra-base hit in each of the last two contests and has struck out just twice over his last five games after fanning eight times in the first three games of the season. His speed has been down for three years, so he's unlikely to make noise on the basepaths, which makes it all the more important for Bichette to make hard and consistent contact while maintaining good plate discipline from the No. 3 spot in the order.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
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