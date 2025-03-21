Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Three more hits Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Bichette went 3-for-4 in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

While all three hits were singles, it was still another strong effort at the plate from the shortstop as he looks to put his shaky 2024 behind him. Bichette is batting a cool .400 (18-for-45) this spring with three doubles, four homers and a 4:6 BB:K, and the only blemish on his Grapefruit League performance has been a 1-for-3 showing on the basepaths.

Bo Bichette
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now