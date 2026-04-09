Bo Bichette News: Two more hits Wednesday
Bichette went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Bichette continues to see the ball well and now has three multi-hit games in his last five, hitting .348 with a .766 OPS in that stretch. The star third baseman needs to produce at a higher level to justify his ADP, though. He's gone three games without an RBI, four without an extra-base hit and has yet to hit a homer through 57 plate appearances so far.
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