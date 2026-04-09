Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Two more hits Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bichette went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bichette continues to see the ball well and now has three multi-hit games in his last five, hitting .348 with a .766 OPS in that stretch. The star third baseman needs to produce at a higher level to justify his ADP, though. He's gone three games without an RBI, four without an extra-base hit and has yet to hit a homer through 57 plate appearances so far.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago