Bo Bichette headshot

Bo Bichette News: Will remain at third base for now

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Bichette isn't expected to take any reps at shortstop while Francisco Lindor (hand) is sidelined, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets don't believe Lindor will miss much regular-season action, so they'll keep Bichette at the hot corner and let him adapt to a new defensive position without interruption. That plan could change, however, if Lindor has any kind of setback. Bichette has never played a professional game at third base, but he did handle second base during the Blue Jays' run to the World Series last season without much difficulty.

Bo Bichette
New York Mets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Bichette See More
