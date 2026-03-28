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Bo Naylor News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Naylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Naylor will sit down for the third game of the series after going 1-for-8 with a walk across the first two contests. David Fry will pick up a start behind the plate in Naylor's stead and bat fifth.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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