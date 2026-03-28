Bo Naylor News: Absent from lineup
Naylor isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Naylor will sit down for the third game of the series after going 1-for-8 with a walk across the first two contests. David Fry will pick up a start behind the plate in Naylor's stead and bat fifth.
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