Bo Naylor News: Adds insurance runs

Naylor went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-5 win over Kansas City.

Naylor's three-run homer in the seventh inning gave the Guardians insurance runs, which they needed. The Royals kept chipping away and had the tying run at the plate in the eighth. The home run was Naylor's second of the season and upped his RBI total to seven over 28 games.