Bo Naylor News: Clubs two homers

Naylor went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Naylor accounted for all of Cleveland's scoring with a solo homer in the second inning and a three-run shot an inning later. All the positives coming out of Naylor's bat in 2023 (67 games, .809 OPS) reversed in 2024 (123 games, .614 OPS), when the then 24-year-old took on the mantle of the team's primary backstop. The Guardians could use the 2023 version after losing a couple of productive hitters during the offseason.