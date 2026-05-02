Bo Naylor News: Contributes to win

Naylor went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a two runs scored in Friday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Naylor, who entered Friday's game on a 1-for-23 stretch over the previous eight contests, snapped an 0-for-12 slide with a second-inning single and doubled home a run in the seventh. It was just the second multi-hit effort of the season for the catcher. Naylor is slashing .137/.192/.397 with three extra-base hits, four RBI and three runs scored over 78 plate appearances.