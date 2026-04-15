Bo Naylor News: Drives in two in loss
Naylor went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
Naylor closed a deficit to one run in the seventh inning with a two-run double. Those were the first RBI of the season for the catcher, who entered the game batting .143. Based on his strong finish to the 2025 season, when Naylor was a key driver (.862 OPS, 16 RBI) in a September push for the playoffs, the Guardians expected him to take a leap in 2026.
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