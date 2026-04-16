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Bo Naylor News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Naylor is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

It's a routine day off for Naylor, who started at catcher the previous two contests. Austin Hedges will be behind the dish and batting eighth Thursday as the Guardians open up a homestand.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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