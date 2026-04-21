Bo Naylor News: Getting breather
Naylor is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Astros.
It's a routine breather for Naylor, who started at catcher in the first game of the series Monday. Austin Hedges will do the catching and bat eighth Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Week 3 FAAB Review8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target17 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More