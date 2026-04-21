Bo Naylor headshot

Bo Naylor News: Getting breather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Naylor is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Astros.

It's a routine breather for Naylor, who started at catcher in the first game of the series Monday. Austin Hedges will do the catching and bat eighth Tuesday.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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