Bo Naylor News: Heading to Arizona before Triple-A
Naylor will report to the Guardians' spring training complex in Arizona before joining Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Naylor, who was optioned to Columbus on Saturday, will get a reset in Arizona away from the daily rigors of game activity. Barring an injury to Patrick Bailey or Austin Hedges in Cleveland, Naylor faced a difficult path back to the majors.
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