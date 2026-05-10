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Bo Naylor News: Heading to Arizona first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Naylor will report to the Guardians' complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) before joining Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor, who was optioned to Columbus on Saturday, will get a reset in Arizona away from the daily rigors of game activity. Barring an injury to Patrick Bailey or Austin Hedges in Cleveland, it's hard to chart a path back to the majors for Naylor, who will join catching prospect Cooper Ingle at Columbus.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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