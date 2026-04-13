Bo Naylor News: Idle again with lefty starting
Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Naylor will hit the bench for a third straight game and for the fifth time in six contests while the Guardians face another lefty starter (Matthew Liberatore). He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Chase DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo and George Valera.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1034 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More