Bo Naylor headshot

Bo Naylor News: Idle again with lefty starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Naylor will hit the bench for a third straight game and for the fifth time in six contests while the Guardians face another lefty starter (Matthew Liberatore). He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Chase DeLauter, Kyle Manzardo and George Valera.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
34 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
46 days ago