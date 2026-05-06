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Bo Naylor News: Idle against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With a lefty (Cole Ragans) on the bump, the left-handed-hitting Naylor will take a seat Wednesday. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties for the Guardians.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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