Bo Naylor News: Idle against lefty
Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
With a lefty (Cole Ragans) on the bump, the left-handed-hitting Naylor will take a seat Wednesday. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties for the Guardians.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets UnderwayYesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as April Comes to a Close8 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 5 FAAB Results9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More