Bo Naylor News: Idle against southpaw
Naylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
The left-handed-hitting Naylor will hit the bench for a second straight game while the Guardians face off against another southpaw (Steven Matz) in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties Monday.
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