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Bo Naylor News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Naylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Naylor will hit the bench for a second straight game while the Guardians face off against another southpaw (Steven Matz) in the series opener with Tampa Bay. Austin Hedges will handle catching duties Monday.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
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