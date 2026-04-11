Bo Naylor News: Idle Saturday

Naylor is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Atlanta on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is sending southpaw Martin Perez to the mound for Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Naylor will take seat while Austin Hedges serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Naylor has struggled at the plate to open the season, going 4-for-32 (.125) with four walks and eight strikeouts.