Bo Naylor headshot

Bo Naylor News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Naylor is not in Cleveland's starting lineup against Atlanta on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is sending southpaw Martin Perez to the mound for Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Naylor will take seat while Austin Hedges serves behind home plate and bats eighth. Naylor has struggled at the plate to open the season, going 4-for-32 (.125) with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Bo Naylor
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bo Naylor See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
32 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
44 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
46 days ago